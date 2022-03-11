John “Jack” Alberg, age 95, of Hudson, WI, died on February 7, 2022. He was born on May 27, 1926 in St. Paul, MN and graduated from Humboldt High School. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary; children: David, James, and Mary Therese; 3 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1500 Vine St., Hudson, with a visitation one hour prior to the Mass at church. Burial at a later date on Madeline Island.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Homes of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
