John “Jack” Cameron

Jack was born in Hudson, WI on July 10, 1926 and passed away peacefully on August 18, 2023 at Cedar Ridge Village in West Des Moines. A funeral mass will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1627 Grand Avenue, West Des Moines, IA. The family will welcome guests one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter.
Jack was raised and educated in Hudson until his senior year when he enlisted in the Navy. It was 1944 and WWII was in full swing. He served primarily in Guam and the Philippine Islands. Jack returned home in 1946 to complete his senior year of high school and then attended Rasmussen Business College in St. Paul, MN. After graduating, he started his career with Andersen Corporation in the sales division.
In May of 1953 he married Mary “Dolly” Miller in Bowling Green, KY. Over their 69 years of marriage they raised their “6 good kids”, traveled the world, and built an incredible life together. They lived in West Des Moines where they were long time and active members of Sacred Heart Parish, including Jack’s involvement as a 4th Degree Knight with Knights of Columbus. When he was not working or caring for his family, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, gardening, traveling, socializing with friends and a good glass of red wine!
Jack is survived by his children: John, Samuel (Carol), Paul (Denise), Karen Vens, James (Karrin) and Katherine (David) Kozlowski; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary “Dolly”; parents: William and Catherine; siblings: Kenneth (Irene), Donald (Lois), Elizabeth (Jerry) Kukuska, Robert (Gladys), Mary (George) Hoel, Lyle (Sis) and Richard; son-in-law, Jeffrey Vens; and grandson, Daniel Hernandez Cameron.
Please know your love and prayers are felt and appreciated greatly by our family. We would like to extend our sincerest thanks to Cedar Ridge Village, Walnut Ridge Senior Community, and Suncrest Hospice and Home Care for all of their support.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or St. Vincent de Paul of Des Moines. McLaren’s Resthaven Chapel in West Des Moines, IA is in charge of arrangements.
