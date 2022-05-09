John Jerome Marson

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 194 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA ANOKA CHISAGO DAKOTA HENNEPIN ISANTI KANABEC RAMSEY SCOTT WASHINGTON IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA FREEBORN RICE STEELE IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA GOODHUE IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN BARRON POLK RUSK IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLAINE, CAMBRIDGE, CENTER CITY, CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, FARIBAULT, HASTINGS, HUDSON, LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, MORA, OSCEOLA, OWATONNA, RED WING, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS, SHAKOPEE, ST PAUL, AND STILLWATER.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL GOODHUE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and is exiting the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Minnesota...and west central Wisconsin.