John Moelter

John Joseph Moelter, age 98 of River Falls, WI, passed away July 18, 2021, at Our House Senior Living in River Falls. John was born October 1, 1922, in Troy Township, WI to Joseph and Sadie (Simon) Moelter. He graduated from River Falls High School with the Class of 1941. On October 18, 1952, John was united in marriage to Georgine Armbruster. Their marriage of 68 years was blessed with three children: Gary, Brian and Mary. John proudly farmed for most of his lifetime. Most important to John was his faith and his family. He was baptized at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Hudson and was a lifelong devoted member. John cherished his time with his family and was especially proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
John will remain in the hearts of his loving wife, Georgine; children, Gary J. (Marilyn) Moelter, Brian J. Moelter and Mary (Thomas) Somers; grandchildren: Joseph (Jennifer) Moelter, Danielle (Phillip) Fahey, Travis Moelter, Cody Moelter, MaKayla Moelter, Laura (Jared) Frey and Brianna Somers; great-grandchildren: Anthony, Alyssa and Aaliyah Moelter, Bradley and Charlotte Fahey; along with many dear nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Lyle Moelter; an infant sister; and his parents, Joseph and Sadie Moelter.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place 2:00 PM Sunday, August 1, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1500 Vine St., Hudson, with Fr. John Gerritts officiating. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held one hour prior to Mass at church. Private interment will take place at St. Bridget Catholic Cemetery in River Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Patrick Catholic Church or Adoray Hospice.
Funeral services are entrusted to O’Connell-Benedict Family Funeral Home of River Falls (715) 425-5644. www.oconnellbenedict.com
