John Mortensen of New Richmond, WI, formerly of Maplewood, MN. Born in a boxcar in Crystal Township, WI, on the 24th of May, 1930. He was the first born of ten children in his family. John was a graduate of Stillwater High School and served in the U. S. Navy, on the USS Hornet CVA-12, during the Korean War. He passed away at home of natural causes on May 8th, 2022.
John was preceded in death by the love of his life Bernadine. Together they celebrated 59 years of marriage and created a loving and laughter filled home for their four children and many foster children, “adopted’ children, and foreign exchange students. John was driven by a strong work ethic, a commitment to Christian values and service to country and community. He was an active member and took on leadership roles in parent and men’s groups at Transfiguration School and Church and Hill-Murray High School, as well as the Knights of Columbus, while raising his family in Maplewood, MN. In 1990 John retired from Andersen Windows, after more than a 40 year career, and moved to New Richmond, WI. John quickly became a member of the New Richmond Knights of Columbus Council 2845 and became part of the Fourth Degree Assembly. John and his wife were an active volunteer couple delivering Meals on Wheels and responding to the needs of disaster victims as St. Croix County Red Cross volunteers. John was elected to the St. Croix County Board of Supervisors for 8 consecutive terms, serving 1994-2010. He won his first county board election via a coin toss, which he called, when he and another candidate tied. The New Richmond Chamber of Commerce selected him to be Grand Marshal for Fun Fest one year and he got his one and only ride in a convertible while riding in the parade. He became a member of the American Legion Butler Harmon Post 80 “later in life” and really enjoyed the broasted chicken dinners served at the post for various occasions and fundraisers. John was most active in his 30+ retirement years as a member of the New Richmond VFW Post 10818. He took great pride in the number of new members he brought to the post and the amount of money he could fundraise to provide aid to veterans and scholarships for students through Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest. As a member of the VFW color guard unit John was proud to carry the American flag at various local community parades for 21 years. His favorite volunteer work as a VFW member was sharing the history of the USS Hornet ship that he sailed on while in the Navy and telling the meanings of each fold of the American flag to students during the many Veteran’s Day presentations in the New Richmond area schools each November. John loved to play cards and other games, especially KISMET, when socializing with friends and family. He was lucky in games and elections, but worked hard to create a good life for his family and make the world a better place. He succeeded and we won.
Preceded in death by his wife Bernadine, “Bernie” (nee Kock); daughter, Beverly; parents, Clarence & Wava (nee Bray) Mortensen; and siblings, Robert, Ronald, Donald, Edward, Doris (Wagar), and June (Borowski). Survived by his children, Gary (Jody), Cindy Schultz (Gary), and Jean Martinson (Bernie); 8 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; sisters Marquerite (Welander), Jane, and Joan.
Mass of Christian Burial 10AM Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church; 151 S Washington Ave; New Richmond, WI. Visitation for one hour prior to Mass at church. Interment Parish Cemetery.
