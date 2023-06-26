On Tuesday June 20, 2023, John Shiffler peacefully passed at the age of 76 years old doing what he enjoyed, having a good time with friends. John, known to many as “Shifty” was born January 23, 1947, and raised in West Des Moines, IA. John was very proud of his family heritage, where his grandfather served as Presbyterian Minister and the Shiffler family was an active presence in the Des Moines community. He attended Valley High School, excelling as a multi-sport athlete with a particular love for playing football which led him to attend the University of Wisconsin - River Falls. During his time in River Falls, John formed many friendships and found a community that helped shape him for the remainder of his life.
While attending school, John made the decision to serve his country in the Army and went to Vietnam, as his father and three uncles had all served in World War II. After his service, John returned again to River Falls, and met his wife and love of his life, Bobette, and embarked on a 30 year career in sales with Hormel Foods in the meat products division which led them to adventures across Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, and eventually settling in Arlington, Texas for over 30 years.
Shifty was quite a memorable character to all of those he met, building relationships that would last a lifetime every stop along the way. He enjoyed entertaining, golfing, and fishing and had an enduring love for the Green Bay Packers, which he passed along to his children, despite them growing up in Dallas Cowboys country. He was very proud of his children and grandson and encouraged them by sharing his experiences and life lessons.
John is preceded in death by his parents John and Audrey Shiffler who are laid to rest in Mason City, IA and is survived by Bobette Shiffler of Mansfield, TX and River Falls, WI; son, Aaron (Leigh Wernet) Shiffler of Dallas, TX; daughter Chrystal Shiffler of Arlington, TX; grandson, Dylan Coulter of Huntsville, TX; and his sister, Suzanne Williams of Tecumseh, MI.
The family will host an open memorial on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services in River Falls from 12-3pm with an honor to his military service at 3pm and then on to Johnnie’s Bar from 3-6pm to celebrate a life well lived. Shifty loved a good party and it is only fitting to ensure he has one more in his honor at one of his favorite and frequented establishments where he created so many memories and friendships. Those that would like to join the family are encouraged to attend whatever feels most comfortable, but if unable to attend either the memorial or celebration, please raise a glass and toast to his life.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for a donation be made in John’s honor to the River Falls American Legion Veterans Memorial (701 N Main Street, River Falls, WI 54022) to help recognize other military veterans of the greater River Falls area. John was a proud veteran, loving husband, father, and grandfather, who made an impact on all of those that were fortunate enough to meet him through his journey in life and will be greatly missed. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
