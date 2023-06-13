John T. Schottler

John Thomas Schottler (“Ponyman”), age 85, passed away on June 11, 2023. Born on July 22, 1937 in Austin, Minnesota, to Julius and Bernadette (Christie) Schottler, John spent his childhood on a farm near Austin with his five siblings: Kay (Kathy), Joan, Bill, Joyce, and Agnes (Anne). He attended public grade school and St. Augustine Catholic High School. He attended a few weeks at Saint John’s University, two winter quarters at the University of Minnesota, and then returned to manage the family farm during his dad’s illness.
John met Georgine (Wieseler), a friend of his sister Joan, at the Minnesota State Fair and they married at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in St. Paul, Minnesota on August 1, 1959. One chocolate malt started a marriage lasting nearly 64 years! Together, John and Georgine raised thirteen children: Ann (Mark Mitchell), Marie (Rick Colbeth), Patrick, Michael (died 1964) Thomas, Joseph (Judy), Elizabeth (Chad Monson), Stephanie (Mike Schley), Theresa (Ryan Douglas), Nicholas (Crystal), and Shannon (Nate Hasty); and Doug (Betsey) and John Bungum.
John and Georgine moved from Austin, Minnesota to Somerset, Wisconsin on a cold February day in 1967. Described as positive, trusting, confident, stable, patient, tough, encouraging, generous, and forgiving, John and his family managed a large dairy and crop farm south of Somerset until the cows were sold in 2011. Through tipped over haywagons, a barn fire, a collapsed shed under the weight of snow, storms, droughts, recessions, and injuries, John persevered, teaching his family the value of integrity, resilience, a strong work ethic, and faith.
In addition to loving Georgine, John especially enjoyed young children, music, and ponies, often combining all of those as he traveled to state fairs, Farm Technology Days, and World Dairy Expo promoting dairy products with his 8-pony hitch, The Milk Buds. John also served on and chaired the Somerset School Board for fifteen years, was a member of the Knights of Columbus, a 4-H leader and softball coach, and served on many dairy committees.
Preceded in death by his infant son Michael, his sister Anne, and his brother, Bill, John’s life is celebrated by his loving wife, Georgine, 13 children, 35 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, three siblings: Kathy (Karl Gerlach), Joan (John Conzemius), and Joyce (Bud Smith); and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will take place at St. Patrick’s Parish in Hudson, Wisconsin, Friday, June 16, at noon. Visitation Thursday, June 15, 5 - 7 p.m. and 11 - noon Friday, all at church.
