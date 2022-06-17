Joseph Alan Lombardo

A Celebration of Life for Joe Lombardo, formerly of Cylon, will be held on Saturday, July 2 from 1 pm to 3 pm at the Clinton Town Hall located on US Highway 8 in Poskin WI. There will be no formal ceremony per Joe’s request, simply a gathering of family and friends to tell stories and share memories. Please join us to remember Joe.
Complete obituary at stokesprockandmundt.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.