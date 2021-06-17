Joseph Deshler

Joseph P. Deshler, age 81, of Hudson, WI, entered the arms of Jesus on Monday, June 14, 2021 with family by his side at home. Devoted husband, father, brother and animal lover, Joe was born on June 10, 1940 in St. Paul, MN, to parents Mathias and Grayce (Smith) Deshler. He graduated from St. Paul Park High School. A few years after graduation, Joe enlisted in the United States Air Force and served in the Vietnam War. After his service, Joe began his career with 3M, where he worked for 30 years. He married Kathleen Jordan on January 9, 1976 and together they were blessed with 2 children.
Joe and Kathy moved to Hudson in 1981 where he was active in youth sports. He coached baseball and was part of the development of the Hudson Sports & Civic Center.
Joe will remain in the hearts of his wife Kathy; children Patrick (Brooke), Mark (Cole), Lynn (Michael) Niles, Scott (Teri), and Steven; grandchildren Adam, Grant, Jason, Austin, Makenzie, Blake, and Nicklaus; great-granddaughter Kylie; siblings Patty (Ron) Gulbranson, Ray Deshler, and Bob (Carol) Deshler, as well as many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Dick, Matt, John, and Joan.
There will be a visitation for Joe on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson from 4-6PM and a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, June 25, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Parish in Hudson at 11AM with another visitation one hour prior to mass at church. Memorials are preferred to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and/or Fisher House Foundation.
