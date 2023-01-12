Joseph “Joe” J. Hammill

Joseph (Joe) John Hammill of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, passed away from pancreatic cancer on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the age of 86. He was born August 10, 1936, in Hudson, Wisconsin, and was the son of Joseph and Grace (Staples) Hammill.
Joseph served in the Army and had various careers throughout his adult life. He worked countless hours to provide opportunities for his boys to play hockey and baseball. In his leisure time, he enjoyed taking them fishing and hunting and was your go-to guy with anything that needed fixing.
Joseph is survived by his children, Jay, Joel (Tara), Jon (Lilly), and Jeff; grandchildren, Brittney, Danielle, Jacob, Easton, Emma, Lucy, and Molly; and 5 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sister, Nancy Goodbar and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Coni Butcher.
A memorial service will be held on a later date at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church with burial at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, Wisconsin.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To offer online condolences please visit, www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.