Josephine Jean Teske, age 7 weeks, sadly passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at The Children’s Hospital in St. Paul, MN.
Josephine brought joy to everyone she met through her tiny giggles, coos, babbles, and bright smile. Her beautiful smile could light up an entire room. She especially loved being in her swing, laying on her tummy time mat and spending every Saturday with her daddy. Josephine experienced holding hands with her mommy and daddy, hugs and kisses from her family, listening as her mommy and daddy sang her songs, and being told “I love you” an uncountable number of times. She also loved cuddles with mommy watching Disney movies with her one of her cats, Kee. She touched so many lives in her short time on this Earth. Although her time on this Earth was way too short, she will be remembered and loved every single minute of every single day. Dearest baby, please know that our greatest blessing was having you.
She is loved deeply by her parents Becky Revord and Josh Teske; grandparents Gayle Teske and Robert Jordan, and Thomas and Tamera Revord; great grandparents Celeste and Ron Lee; uncles Thomas (Madison) Revord, and Chase (Emily) Lanz and aunt Stephanie Teske.
She is greeted in heaven by her great grandparents Josephine and Thomas Revord, William and Sandra Parent, Bill and Marilyn Jordan, and Jon Teske, as well as many aunts and uncles.
A funeral service for Josephine will be on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Baldwin, WI. There will be a visitation from 10-11am with a service at 11am. An interment for Josephine will be on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at the New Richmond Cemetery in New Richmond, WI at 1pm. Memorials preferred to the family.
