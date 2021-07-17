Joyce Wahlquist-Cremeans

Joyce Genevieve (Girard) Wahlquist-Cremeans passed away peacefully, June 20, 2021, at the St. Croix Health Center, New Richmond, WI, after a battle with Lung & Brain Cancer. She was 92 years old. Joyce is survived by her daughters Anne Johnston (Jeff) & Mary Wahlquist (John Boblett), stepchildren Sandra Cremeans (Todd Nelson), John Cremeans (Kelly) & Scott Cremeans (Kathy), grandson Josh Howie (Jamie), step-grandchildren Aidan Cremeans, Ashley Cremeans, Johnny Cremeans & Alex Cremeans, great-granddaughters Sydney & Remi Howie, sister Mary Lou Schroeder, nieces Kim Ross & Robin (Ron) Bender, nephew David Schroeder (Mary), great-niece Jessica (Jessie) Mackay, great-nephews Matt Fortney, Justin & Nathan Bender & Steve Ross & 2 great-great nieces. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents Verne & Louise (Geiger) Girard, brother-in-law Robert Schroeder, first husband John R. Wahlquist & husband John G. Cremeans.
A Memorial Service for Joyce Cremeans will be held on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at 3:00PM at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (728 S. Knowles Ave) in New Richmond, Wisconsin with a visitation starting at 2:00PM. Everyone is welcome to share a memory or story during the service. A graveside service will follow the memorial in New Richmond Cemetery. This will be a double memorial service for both Joyce & John Cremeans. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.