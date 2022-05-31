Judge Robert Wing

Robert Wing was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. After graduating from law school in 1974, he was recruited by the Pierce County Democratic Party to run for district attorney. At the age of 37, he was appointed Pierce County circuit court judge. He was re-elected four times and served as judge for 25 years before he retired in 2010. He died on November 29, 2021 from pancreatic cancer.
A memorial golf tournament is planned for Thursday, August 11th at the River Falls Golf Club and will benefit Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue. A public open house is planned immediately following the golf tournament from 6-9pm.
More information, including how to register, donate, or become a sponsor can be found at www.parforpups.com
