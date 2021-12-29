Judith Marie “Judie” Henning, age 80 of Hudson, WI, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Stuart Henning; daughter, Kim (Bret) Blaeser; son, Scott (Victoria) Henning; grandchildren, Andrew (Janet) Blaeser, Bailee (Yevgen) Prokopchyk, Samantha and Allison Henning; great grandson, Jordan Blaeser; two sisters, Jann Dilley and Pegg Anderson. There is no doubt that everyone in her immediate and extended family created pride and joy in her life. Numerous pictures through her home are evidence. She had the unique ability to meet anybody and make them a lifelong friend. She always worried more about others rather than herself. Often she turned conversation away from her own challenges to learn how she might help others. We are all sure she was met in heaven not only by her parents, Richard and Clara Anderson, but also the multitude of cats and dogs she cherished throughout her life as much as family and friends. A celebration of that life will be held on Saturday, January 22, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 110 North Third Street, River Falls, WI at 11AM, with visitation from 10-11AM. Masks are required. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Humane Society.
Cremation services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
