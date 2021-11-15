Judith Gail Permann, 81

River Falls resident and talented musician, Judith was surrounded by her loved ones when she passed peacefully 11/4/2021. Judith was born 5/7/1940 in St. Paul, MN to William and Lucille, and graduated from Humboldt High School. Judith married Delbert Permann, a United Church of Christ (UCC) minister on 12/21/1963. Daughter Jennifer was born in 1968 in Waukesha, WI, and Rachel was born in 1972 in Sparta, WI. While in Sparta, Judith and Del fostered Jeanette, Lynette and Rachael who became close family. Judith joined PEO, played sublime piano-organ duets at the Sparta UCC church, and accompanied church. school ensembles, and individual singers and musicians.
The Permanns moved to River Falls, WI 2/1983; Judith considered River Falls her home. At the First Congregational UCC, she continued sharing her musical talents at the church, the school district, University and community. She cherished making music with the Music Madams, the St. Croix Valley Boys’ Choir, the Bloomington Civic Theater (MN), Lamplight concerts, and toured Germany twice with the Gospellers Choir of the Wisconsin UCC. Judith enjoyed time with family, and chatting with friends at the Dish and Spoon Café Judith and Del also served UCC congregations in Tucson, AZ, Albuquerque, NM, and Prescott, Sheboygan, Roberts, and Ellsworth WI. Judith and Del moved to Tacoma, WA in 2018 to be near family. Judith was a beautiful soul and a warm, caring woman to all who knew her. Judith is survived by her husband of 57 years, Delbert, daughters and foster daughters Jennifer, Rachel, Lynnette, Jeannette and Rachael, and grandchildren and foster grandchildren Elena, Dan, Leanne, Jessi, and Christian. A service will be held at the First Congregational UCC of River Falls, WI in 2022 to celebrate her life. Details will be announced to friends and family on Facebook and through the UCC Church of River Falls.
