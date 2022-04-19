Jan. 13, 1947 - March 7, 2022
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. - Judith Gerhardt, 75, New Richmond, Wis., died Monday, March 7, in St. Croix Health Center.
A gathering of family and friends will be from noon to 3 p.m., with a prayer service at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 24, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Baldwin, Wis. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Woodville, Wis.
Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.