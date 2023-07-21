Judy Karshbaum, age 77, of Hudson, WI, and formerly of River Falls, WI, died on Monday, July 17, 2023, peacefully in her home surrounded by family. Judy was born the daughter of Joseph and Margie (Ing) Kityk on December 11, 1945, in Decatur, IL. Born the daughter of a naval officer, she spent time as a small child in Guam but mostly grew up in San Bernardino, CA, graduating from Ganesha High School with the class of 1963. Judy married Russell Kiecker in 1966. Living in Siren, WI, they were blessed with two children, John and Jennifer. Judy was married to Roger Karshbaum in 1988 and moved to River Falls, WI. Judy worked as an administrative assistant for a few different companies, but most of her stories were from the time she spent working for the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections during the latter part of her career. She enjoyed traveling, touring Germany, Austria, Iceland, Canada, and Alaska and regularly returned to the beauty of her favorite spots in the Dominican Republic and Mexico. Judy also adored any time she could spend with her grandchildren and loved reading, playing cards and Mahjong (and often winning). Judy was a very loving and giving woman who could brighten a room with her smile. She was the epitome of class, being both stylish and fashionable and yet still playful, loving, and kind to all around her. She made everyone around her laugh with her slightly mischievous side and great sense of humor. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Margie Kityk; her Aunt Marge; husband, Roger Karshbaum; and stepdaughter, Audra Lumpkin. Judy is survived by her children, John (Tami) Kiecker, Jennifer (Judd Lefeber) Kiecker; grandchildren, Dayne Kiecker, Cicely Kiecker; stepson, Steve (Nikki) Karshbaum; step-grandchildren, Madison, Makenna and Mayah Karshbaum and Dustin (Brianna) Lumpkin; and brother, Jerry (Maria) Kityk. A Celebration of Judy’s Life will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023, from 2-5 pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services, 805 E Division Street, River Falls, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Judy’s name to Rhino’s Foundation, a local organization who supports individuals and families affected by cancer in Western Wisconsin (https://rhinosfoundation.org/donate). Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Judy Karshbaum
