June Carol Brosi, age 79, of River Falls died Friday, February 4, 2022 at Kinnic Health & Rehab. She married Lynn Brosi on July 16, 1966 in Darlington, WI. June taught Home Economics in Independence and then Bondawell, WI before moving to River Falls in the 1970’s. She spent the rest of her career working in New Richmond at Long Term Support with St. Croix County. June retired in 2004. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in River Falls and enjoyed long phone calls with family on Sunday afternoons. June also enjoyed spending time reading and sewing. She is survived by her husband, Lynn Brosi; son, Mark Brosi; brother, Mark Weaver; sisters, Martha Burgess, Ava (Dan) Deusterbeck; nieces and nephews. June is preceded in death by her parents, Marian and Ryon Weaver; brothers, Bruce and Steve Weaver; and sister, Shelby Weaver. A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 11 am at First Baptist Church (814 S Wasson Lane) in River Falls. Visitation will also be Monday from 10-11 am at the church. June’s funeral will be live streamed via a link found at www.bakken-young.com Interment will be in Mann Valley Cemetery. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
June C. Brosi
