K. Edward Atwood, Ph.D., CPA-age 74 of Cross Plains, WI, died on Tuesday, June 27th, 2023, at his home in Cross Plains, WI. Ed was born the son of Kem and Edna (Evenson) Atwood on August 23, 1948 in Hudson, WI. He grew up in Hudson graduating from Hudson High School with the class of 1966. Ed attended UW Madison where he earned his Ph. D plus several master’s degrees in real estate and accounting.
He was the sole owner of Contemporary Real Estate Research. He was an avid bowhunter and especially passionate about hunting and fishing in Alaska. He was a member of the Black Hawk Bowhunters Archery Club in Verona, WI.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Kem and Edna Atwood and brother Paul Atwood. Ed is survived by his sister, Kay (Jim) Hansen and brother Bob (Jane) Atwood; Nieces and Nephews; Melissa (Atwood) Martin, Terri Hansen, Curt Zimmerman, Tony Atwood, Kelli Atwood, Aimee (Atwood) Sims and Lacie (Atwood) Paige, and many relatives and friends.
A family interment will be held at Willow River Cemetery at a yet to be determined day and time.
