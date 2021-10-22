K. Joann Hop, age 83, passed away on October 10, 2021, at The Deerfield Gables in New Richmond, Wisconsin.
She was born on January 1, 1938, in Forest River, North Dakota to Sigwald and Loretta (Meade) Roe. After working at the Dowd Reliance Insurance Agency for more than 25 years, she kept busy in retirement. Joann loved spending time with her family and friends. She could be found volunteering many places- Hillside Elementary, where she was known as “Grandma Jo”, helping with monthly activities at Deerfield, Westfield’s Gift Shop, and helping prepare funeral luncheons at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Joann was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Russell Roe, Robert Roe; sisters, Ona Vee, and Margaret Woods.
She is survived by her children, Brent (Jean Domel) Hop, Bryan (Gwen) Hop, Nancy (Corey) Andersen; grandchildren, Alysha Hop, Andrew Hop (Amber Schueler), Austin Hop, Isaac Chinwalla, Allegra Domel, Grace Domel, Jack Hop, Russell Hop, Anna Hop, Nicholas Andersen, Abby Andersen; great grandchildren, Peyton Hop, Ryanne Hop. Also survived by brothers, John (Arlene) Roe, Carl (JoAnne) Roe; sister-in-law, Jeanette Roe; special in-laws, Win Nelson, Clarice Erickson, Bev (Steve) O’Connell; and many, many friends.
Mass of Christian Burial at 12 PM on Saturday October 30, 2021, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond, Wisconsin. Visitation for 2 hours prior to Mass at the Church.
