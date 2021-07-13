Karen Dahl

Of Houlton, WI
Passed away peacefully on December 28, 2020. A remembrance service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 25th, 2021 at the Lake Elmo Park Reserve Nordic Center, 1515 Keats Ave N, Lake Elmo, MN 55042. A reception will be held after the service. Please join us to remember Karen and celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Youth Services Bureau (https://ysb.net/) or the Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley (https://frcscv.org/).
