Karen Jean Grubb

River Falls resident Karen Jean (Dusek) Grubb died July 28, 2021 at the River Falls Hospital after a short battle with lung cancer. She was 71. Visitation is 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday August 1, 2021 at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services 805 E Division Street River Falls and continues Monday one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday August 2, 2021 at St. Bridget Church 211 E Division Street River Falls and streamed live through the link at https://bakken-young.com/karen-grubb-07-28-2021/, with interment in St. Bridget Cemetery. Karen was born July 5, 1950 in Red Wing, Minn. to Marie (Holmquist) and Norman Dusek, Sr. She was raised in Minneapolis with her siblings Norman Jr. and Yvonne. Karen attended Ascension Catholic School and graduated from St. Margaret’s in 1968. She married Robert (Bob) Grubb on April 12, 1969. They raised two daughters, Shelley Grubb Tougas and Cheryl Grubb, in River Falls. Bob worked in finance for heating and plumbing companies and then as a mortgage originator. Karen first stayed home with her daughters and then worked as a medical assistant and medical transcriptionist at the Hudson and River Falls Hospitals. Karen is survived by her husband Bob; daughters Shelley Tougas and Cheryl Grubb; granddaughter Samantha Tougas; step granddaughter Wendy Tougas and her family; sister Yvonne Brouillard and her husband Wayne; niece Valerie Brouillard; nephew Chris Brouillard and his wife Becky; great niece and nephews: Brittany Frary, Brandon Frary, Joshua Brouillard and Nathan Brouillard; and many cousins. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Marie (Holmquist) and Norman Dusek, Sr; brother Norman Dusek Jr.; mother and father-in-law Doris (Kinney) and Garland Grubb; and stillborn grandson David Joseph Tougas. Memorials preferred to Rhino’s, a nonprofit that supports cancer patients and their families in western Wisconsin. Donations can be mailed to Rhino’s Foundation, PO Box 689, River Falls, Wisc, 54022 or made online at rhinosfoundation.org.  Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.

