Karen Johnson

Karen Margaret Johnson, age 77 of Hudson died June 15th 2021 at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater following recent heart complications. Karen was born on September 29, 1943 in Carroll, Iowa; the daughter of Herbert and Martha Tiefenthaler. She was raised in Odebolt, Iowa where she graduated from high school. She furthered her education at St. Vincent School of Nursing in Sioux City, Iowa where she received her degree as a registered nurse. On June 17, 1967, she was united in marriage to Neal Johnson at St. Martins in Odebolt. This union would be blessed with two daughters Cristin and Andrea. Karen worked many years as a registered nurse. She began at Mt. Sinai Hospital in the Twin Cities before working for Hudson Hospital and Physicians, working in hospice as it was becoming more accepted. She would finish her career for the Hudson Physician’s Group in their specialty Clinic, retiring in 2003. Although she may have retired, she was more than ready to help answer questions family and friends had when it came to their healthcare. Karen’s upbeat enthusiasm was infectious. She was a friend to everyone. She loved socializing with her Homemaker friends and served as a leader on the Hudson Chamber New Resident Welcoming Committee. Karen also enjoyed cooking and baking for those special to her as well as keeping her flower gardens tidy! Her faith played an important part of her life in raising her family. She shared her faith through participation in the New Member Welcoming Committee, sanctuary decorating, and teaching CCD at St. Patrick’s.
Karen will live on in the hearts of her husband and best friend Neal; daughters Cristin (Karl) Hoehne, Andrea Johnson; grandchildren Joshua and Justin Hoehne; sisters Thelma (Darrell) Schroeder, Verna Mae Schwaller, Kathy (Tom) Kros; sister-in-law Phyllis Tiefenthaler, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death her parents, brothers Robert and Leonard (Janice) Tiefenthaler, and brother-in-law Donald Schwaller.
Mass of Christian Burial for Karen will be 11AM, Thursday, June 24th at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Hudson. This mass will be live streamed on St. Patrick’s Facebook page! Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 23rd from 4pm to 6pm at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson as well as one hour prior to the mass at church. Memorial are preferred to the discretion of the family.
