Karen L. Sargent

Karen Louise Sargent (née Olson), age 77, of Hudson, Wisconsin passed away peacefully with her daughter, Stephanie, and son-in-law, Steve, at her side on May 27, 2022, in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Karen, born on July 26, 1944, in Red Wing, Minnesota, is the eldest daughter of Howard and Lorraine (Turnbell) Olson. She grew up on Lake Pepin in Maiden Rock, Wisconsin with her 5 brothers and 1 sister.
After graduating Ellsworth High School, Karen received a bachelor’s degree in English from UW-River Falls. While at university, Karen met the love of her life Jerald Paul Sargent, and they married in 1964. They raised their family in River Falls, where Karen lived until shortly after Jerry’s death in 1989. Most recently, Karen lived at Woodland Hills in Hudson, Wisconsin.
Karen served on the River Falls Public Library board of directors. Her love of literature began when she first read Moby Dick as a young girl. Karen has an enviable library, she frequently read the next award-winning author before anyone else. She was a lover of nature, and as an amateur mycologist, Karen hunted edible mushrooms and conducted spore tests to identify medicinal varieties. She was also an artist, starting in pastels and oils before tackling watercolors. Over the years, she sold her art at local shows and displayed pieces at area galleries. Karen possessed an intellectual mindset and kept everyone on their toes with her sharp sense of humor.
Karen will remain forever in the hearts of her daughter, Stephanie (Steve) Fox, grandsons Samuel, Elliot, and Leo Fox, Jacob and Paul Sargent, her mother Lorraine Olson, sister Sandy (Mick) Langer, brother David (Linda “Waldo” Longsdorf) Olson, sister-in-law Mary Olson, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Karen was preceded in death by her husband Jerald, son Brian, father Howard Olson, and brothers Art, Jack, Dale, and Steven Olson.
A visitation for Karen will take place Friday, June 10 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at O’Connell’s Funeral Home in Hudson, Wisconsin. A private burial in Maiden Rock Cemetery will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the River Falls Area Public Library or The Phipps Center for the Arts are preferred.
Services are entrusted to O’Connell Funeral Family Homes & Countryside Crematory, 520 S 11th Street, Hudson, WI, 54016 www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
