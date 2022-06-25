Karen Mary Blachowiak, loving wife, mother, and grandma, passed away in the early hours of June 12, 2022 at Regions Hospital in Saint Paul, MN after a brief illness.
She is survived by her husband of almost 53 years, Jerome “Skip” Blachowiak. Her sister Marilyn Pulte. Her children Anna Burns, Becky (John) Maher, Chris (Steph) Blachowiak and David (Tiersa) Blachowiak. Her 11 grandchildren, Avery, Samantha, Addison, Carolina, Leah, Jackson, Embry, Carley, Laney, Grant and Bryn.
For full obituary and service information please go to www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.