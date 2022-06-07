Karin Theresa Collins, age 88, of Minnetonka, MN, passed away on May 2, 2022, in the company of her daughters. Karin was born on November 3, 1933, to Karl and Theresa Markstrom in Portland, Oregon, where she graduated from St. Mary’s Academy. In 1952, Karin received a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Portland. In 1956, she married Thomas B. Collins. They remained married until his death in 2005. In 1969, she and Tom moved to Mankato, MN, where they lived until retirement, at which time, they made their home in Hudson, WI. In life, Karin was multi-passionate and multifaceted. She held such diverse jobs as lab technician and customer service representative. Her hobbies included raising and showing Scottish Terriers, birding, needlepoint, gardening, and reading. During her time in Mankato, she served as an election judge and caucus delegate and even ran for county commissioner. She maintained a passion for current events and politics to the very end. Karin is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Tom. She is survived by her daughters Charity Tahmaseb, Minnetonka, MN, Abigail Norton, San Francisco, CA; grandchildren Andrew Tahmaseb and Kyra Tahmaseb. Please join us for a celebration of Karin’s life on July 10, 2022, at noon in the Tea Room of the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska, MN 55318. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Karin’s name to the International Crane Foundation at https://savingcranes.org/.
Karin T. Collins
