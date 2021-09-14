Katherine “Kay” Dieltz

Katherine A. Dieltz, nee Heffron, of New Richmond, Wisconsin.
Kay Dieltz, just a couple weeks short of her 88th birthday, passed peacefully surrounded by family September 6, 2021. Kay grew up in New Richmond, graduating from New Richmond Hight School. Kay and Bucco married and moved to Somerset to start their family. In the mid-80s, they moved to their home in New Richmond. Kay worked for many years at Somerset Plourde’s Hardware Hank and 1st National Bank, New Richmond in addition to being a devoted mom raising six children. Many friendships were made over the years. Kay enjoyed playing Bridge, working out with friends at Body Pump well into her early 80s, and staying close with HS friends. Kay was so proud of her children and grandchildren’s accomplishments and avidly enjoyed their activities. Family vacations, holidays and traditions were treasured with family. Kay’s 100% Irish heritage and genealogy was a passion for her to share with family and friends.
Kay will remain in the hearts of her husband, Bucco; son, Joe (Mary) Dieltz; daughters, Kathy Hogberg, Jean (Bernie) Wendt, Nancy (Tom) Denzer, Sherrie (John) Hosley, and Becky (Keith) Talledge; 16 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Bernadette Moen and Maureen Kontos. Kay was preceded in death by parents, Bernard and Katherine (Stevens) Heffron; siblings, Marge Lockwood, Tom Heffron, Lois Nelson, Fran Heffron, and Bill Heffron; and grandson Cody Wendt.
A funeral service honoring Kay’s life was held Friday, September 10th at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond with burial at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in New Richmond, WI.
