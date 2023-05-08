Katherine L. Pray

July 31, 1952 - April 29, 2023
Katherine “Kathy” Lee Pray, nee Weisbrod, age 70, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Waukesha. She was born in Madison on July 31, 1952, the daughter of Louis W. and Doris L. Weisbrod. Kathy graduated from New Richmond High School in 1970, and from UW-Oshkosh in 1974 with a BS in Social Work. On August 18, 1973 she married Brian R. Pray in New Richmond, WI. Kathy worked as a social worker in Milwaukee County, and in Adult Day Care Activities and Caregiving.
She was the ultimate loving and caring friend and relative. All her employment was towards serving and caring for others. Kathy’s greatest joy was taking care of and being with her grandchildren, Elliot and Hadley. They were the light of her life! She loved organizing and hosting informal get togethers with her people (here’s looking at you Cass St peeps!) and getting together with her many friends. Kathy loved to travel the US and internationally. Her favorite was driving down Highway 1 in California.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 49 years, Brian; son, Eric Pray and his children, Elliot and Hadley; brother, Mark Weisbrod of Oregon; sister, Laurie (Brian Gruselle) Weisbrod of Appleton; sister-in-law, Margaret (Roland Hoffman) Pray of New Berlin; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of Kathy’s life was held on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Cress Funeral Home in Sun Prairie.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the UW Health Foundation would be appreciated. UW Health and Hospital’s superior and loving treatment and care through her final illnesses were spectacular. https://www.uwhealth.org/philanthropy
Please share your memories of Kathy by posting on her Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral Service, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI, (608) 837-9054
