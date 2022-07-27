Kathie Dianne Anderson

Anderson (Monteith), Kathie D. 77, of Mayer, MN, died December 29, 2021, at her home. She was born January 20, 1944, to Robert and Genevieve (Johnston) Monteith in River Falls, WI. She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul; her father, Robert; her mother Genevieve; and her sister, Linda. She is survived by children Katherine Hoese (Jamie) and Karen Anderson (Aaron); grandchildren, Benjamin (Anna), Alexander (Katherine), Elizabeth and Logan; great-grandchildren, Haddi, Raynah and Kayson; her sister, Janice (Howard) Lecander, brothers William (Yvonne) Monteith, James (Diane) Monteith, Joseph (Donna) Monteith, Michael (Kele) Monteith; many loving nieces and nephews; Joel and Susann Hoese, and Jimmy, Brittany, and Alexandra.
Kathie was an employee of Braun Intertec and, for many years, a gifted freelance writer and editor. Since retirement, Kathie enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling, cooking, and spending time with her family. She also lovingly cared for her mother-in-law and many others over the years. Passionate about countless causes near and far, Kathie’s warmth, kindness, intelligence, and great sense of humor endeared her to many. She will be remembered and greatly missed by her many friends, extended family, and her devoted pal of the past 10 years, Coco the Brittany. A private celebration of life was held in her honor. Memorials preferred to Salvation Army, Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Delta Waterfowl Association, Saint Paul Union Gospel Mission, or Amnesty International.
