Kathleen A. Nelson, age 94, of Somerset, Wisconsin, passed away on January 9, 2023, at the Westfield Hospital in New Richmond. Kathleen was born on March 27, 1928, in Hudson, Wisconsin, to Edward (Otto) and Alvida (Anderson) Hallenberger. She grew up in Hudson. In 1950 she was united in marriage with Elmer K. Nelson. She moved to Houlton in 1956. During her life she worked as a telephone operator in Hudson, candy store clerk in Stillwater, Ski resort cook in Somerset then managed the wine & cheese shop in Houlton. Kathleen loved the outdoors and being up at the cabin with her grandchildren. She would often take the grandchildren to Perch Lake and the Kansas City Chiefs training camps in River Falls. She enjoyed many winters in Arizona. She was an animal lover and skilled at growing roses, orchids and violets. Kathleen enjoyed her time with friends at the Somerset Senior Center, and could often be found playing bingo and euchre. She will be remembered for the best chocolate chip cookies and popcorn balls.
She is survived by her children, Ed (Barb) Nelson, Pat (Tim) Tuma, Ken (Beth) Nelson; grandchildren, Marie (Greg) Bauman, Katie Nelson, Andy (Lauren) Nelson, Summer Fox (William), Jamie (Jake) Leroy, Mike Tuma, Jenny Nelson (Travis Linson) and Nathan Tuma; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Parker, Jackson, Elizabeth, Katharine, Penelope; sister, Sally Erickson; and many loving Nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Elmer, her parents; sisters, Margaret & Rita; brother Bobby.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for spring at Christ Lutheran Church in Somerset. Memorials are preferred to the Somerset Library or Christ Lutheran Church in Somerset.
