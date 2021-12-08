Kathleen (Jensen) King

On Saturday, December 4, 2021, Kathleen Louise (Jensen) King passed away at her home peacefully in her sleep at the age of 79.
Kathy was born on July 5, 1942, in Princeton, MN to Martha and Alfred Jensen. Her family moved to Hudson, WI, during high school and that’s where her story of love and family began... Kathy spent her early years as a homemaker caring for her family, then, in later years she worked as a CNA, in hospice work, home health care for the elderly, and personal care for those with special needs.
Rooted in faith and a life of service, she poured generously from her cup and preached kindness and goodwill to her friends and family. She would always help a stranger in need and served as a spiritual guide to those who called her friend. She lived a life of simplicity, enjoyed music, horses, cribbage, and was a master of baking pies.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her mother and father, loving brothers, Larry, Alan, Kenny, and her sister, Loretta. She is survived by her seven children, Cherrie St. Germain, Gina Honzik, Sue Gerlach, Tom Gerlach, Matt Gerlach, Belinda Cash, and Martha Gerlach, 19 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and many in-laws.
A celebration of her life took place at Lakeview Methodist Church in Shell Lake on December 12, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.