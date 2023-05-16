Kathleen “Kay” Murray

Kathleen Francis (Brennan) Murray, age 93, of New Richmond, WI passed away on Saturday May 13, 2023, at the St. Croix Health Center in New Richmond, WI. She was born on March 8, 1930, to Clarence & Kathryn Brennan in New Richmond, WI. She married John H. Murray on February 23, 1952, they were married for 59 years. She was a 1948 graduate of the New Richmond High School. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She spent 20+ years working for the New Richmond Schools and after supporting many staff and children through their education, she retired in 1992. Kay enjoyed spending time with her many sisters, doting on her grandchildren that she loved dearly, and helping with all things at the farm. Kay is known for the amazing meals she provided any hired help they had. She loved music & dancing, playing cards, decorating for the kiddie parade and every holiday or birthday, time spent at their cabin on Cedar Lake, and her faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Murray; beloved daughter, Mary Kay Tjader; and infant daughter, Ann. Also preceded in death by siblings, Arlene Germain, Bette Stephens, Doris Maitrejean, Gerald Brennan, Robert Brennan, Jean Kearns, & Pat Brennan. Also, several brothers-in-law.
Kay is survived by her children, John Michael Murray (Chrissy Consiglio) and Colleen Linder (Brian Stroot). Also survived by her son-in-law, Tom Tjader; her beloved grandchildren, Genessa Gonzalez (Tim), David Tjader (Mary), Kim Murray, Matt Murray (Christine), Emily Speight (Drew), Scott Linder (Emily), Ryan Linder (Jenni) and step grandson Sam Stroot (Corrinne); 12 great-grandchildren, Ben Gonzalez, Shelby Tjader, Serena Tjader, Lincoln Bitzer, Leo Bitzer, Noah Speight, Alexander Murray, Eowyn Murray, Henry Linder, Josie Linder, Jonathan Linder, Ella Linder. Also survived by siblings, Mary Nelson, Audrey Forcia, Jim Brennan (Kay), Sharon Sias (John), Carol Boyd (Ken), Ann Williams also many special nieces, nephews and extended family, as well as, special long time (70+ years) friends Agnes Ball and Angie LaMarande.
Mass of Christian Burial at 12 PM on Friday May 19, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Church in New Richmond, WI. Visitation for 2 hours prior to Mass at the Church.
