Kathleen Koval

It is with broken hearts we share the news that Kathleen “Kay” Koval of Woodbury, MN passed away March 15, 2022.
Kay was born June 11, 1942 in Breckenridge, MN to Harvey & Mary (Klosterman) McDonald. As the oldest of six kids, Kay helped on the farm and kept a watchful eye over siblings Jeanette, Michael “Mick”, Judy, Patrick and Scott.
Kay graduated from Saint Francis School of Nursing in Breckenridge August 25, 1963. She moved to the Twin Cities to work as an RN at a number of hospitals and nursing homes including St. Joseph’s Hospital in St. Paul where she spent over two decades ending her career as the Order Nurse. She married Paul Koval on January 16, 1965, and they lived in St. Paul, MN until 1966 when they moved to St. Croix Beach, MN. In the valley, they raised two daughters.
Kay will be dearly missed by her daughters Janice (Dale) Jensen and Mary (Steve) Idso and three grandsons Jake Worley, Alex Idso and Max Idso as well as her surviving siblings Michael (Pepper), Judy (Tom) and Scott (Sue), sisters-in-law, Odelia Iten and Bernadette (Harold) Hukriede and many nieces and nephews.
Kay was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Paul, her parents, sister Jeanette, brother Patrick, brothers-in-law Gerard, Thomas and Ronald, and sister-in-law Marcella.
Kay’s life will be celebrated with Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis of Assisi (St. Croix Beach, MN) on March 22, 2022. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 with Mass at 10:30. Burial will be at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Hudson, WI. Memorials are preferred to Ecumen Hospice.
