Keith Rehfeld

Age 80. Passed away January 11, 2022. Preceded in death by parents, Erwin and Edna and sister Lois. Survived by wife, Lee; two sons Jeff (Laura) and Jon (Kandy); grandchildren Anna, Justin and Graham; brother-in-law Robert; nieces and nephews Sharla, Shari, Jamen, Jennifer, Janelle, Tanika and Nick and many other relatives, friends and his golden retriever Marley.
Keith was born in Aberdeen, SD. He met the love of his life, Lee, while attending South Dakota State University. After graduating, he spent his life in sales and raising his family in Montevideo and Morehead, MN, Omaha, NE and Hudson, WI.
He loved good food and music, traveling, having a newspaper or two at hand, being a grandfather, coffee made by anyone other than himself, ice cream before bed, a diet cola (preferably Tab) and also his golden retrievers (Rico, Sam & Marley). He was kind, funny, smart, patient and enjoyed spending time with friends and family.
One of Keith’s proudest accomplishments besides his family was his 51+ years of sobriety, a cause that led him to help others struggling with their own addiction issues through his involvement with Alcoholics Anonymous.
A celebration of life is planned at one of Keith’s favorite restaurants, The Black Forest Inn (1 East 26th St. Minneapolis, MN) on Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 1:00 - 3:00 pm.
In lieu of gifts, please consider making a donation to Alcoholics Anonymous (www.aa.org) or Retrieve a Golden of the Midwest (www.ragom.org).
