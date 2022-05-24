Keith V. Bennett

Keith Victor Bennett, age 86, of River Falls and Blake Lake, WI passed May 18, 2022, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN. Keith was born January 25, 1936, in Clifton Township, WI to Sid and Irene (Holmquist) Bennett. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Keith was united in marriage to Rita Ann Hauth on June 15, 1963, at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in River Falls. Their marriage was blessed with three children, Bob, Katie, and Christy. Keith owned and operated Bennett’s Electric and Refrigeration Service until he retired in 1998.
Keith enjoyed hunting, photography, playing cards and spending time with family. He was a member of the Western Wisconsin Photography Club, the River Falls Moose Lodge and the St. Croix Valley Bird Club. In addition, Keith was a 4-H judge for the Pierce, Polk, St. Croix, Lincoln, Dunn, Eau Claire and Barron County Fairs and a superintendent at the Pierce County Fair for photography, rabbits and poultry for many years.
Keith will remain in the hearts of his loving wife, Rita, son, Bob (Kathy) Bennett, daughters, Katie (Doug) Rinehart and Christy (Jay) Penfield; grandchildren, Ryan (Alyssa) Rinehart, Christopher Rinehart, Brandi Bennett, Amanda Penfield, Sam Penfield and Travis Bennett; brother, Willard (Bonnie) Bennett; sister-in-laws, Sandy Hauth and Kathleen Bennett; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Sid and Irene Bennett; sisters, Lois (Clarence) Wussler, Maxine (Bill) Hoven, Joann (Hank) Tzynik, and brother, Gerald Bennett.
Funeral services will take place at 11:00 am on Friday, May 27, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amery. A visitation will take place from 10 to 11:00 am prior to the service at church. A private family burial will take place at St. Bridget’s Cemetery in River Falls, WI at a later date. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
