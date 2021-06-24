Kenneth Harold Hardtke, 76, of Roberts, WI, died of bladder cancer on June 16th, surrounded by loved ones.
Ken was born January 10th, 1945, to Harold and Grace Hardtke. He was raised on the family’s dairy farm in Oconto Falls, WI, and graduated from Oconto Falls High School in 1963. He worked as a carpenter and millwright for many decades. He also earned a Bachelor’s degree from UWGB with an emphasis in Environmental Science.
In “retirement,” he taught carpentry and construction courses for the Wisconsin Technical College System. Ken was a talented designer, builder, fixer, inventor, and collector. He could usually be found on his tractor or in one of his garages, working on his latest project. Ken was an extraordinarily generous man who freely shared his time and talents with family, friends, and strangers.
Ken is survived by his wife Mary; two children and their spouses, Rellen Hardtke & Todd Coleman and Dan & Vicki Hardtke; five grandchildren: Katie, Anika, Alex, Maddy, and Kaia; his close friend Ivan Lewis; and many other relatives, friends, former coworkers and students, who will miss him terribly and try to pay it forward.
In death, as in life, Ken was generous and a strong believer in the importance and power of education: he arranged to donate his body to the University of Minnesota’s Medical School Anatomy Bequest Program. His family thanks Westfield Cancer Center and Lakeview Hospice for their services and support.
A celebration of Ken’s life will be held on Sunday, June 27, at UW-Green Bay’s University Union, 2420 Nicolet Drive. Visitors are welcome 1-5pm. A brief program will be held at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the UW-Green Bay Foundation, supporting the Pride Center Student Support Fund or the Multi-Ethnic Student Affairs Fund. Give online at uwgb.edu/foundation or mail to UW-Green Bay Foundation, 2420 Nicolet Drive, Green Bay, WI 54311-7001. Also consider donating blood. See redcross.org for locations and times.
For more about Ken, directions to the celebration, further details about suggested donations or to leave a message, see https://tributes.com/KenHardtke.
