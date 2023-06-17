Kenneth (Ken) Ludwig Knutson

8/11/1941 - 6/3/2023 Ken Knutson passed away at home on Saturday, June 3, 2023. His passing was unexpected, but his family is grateful that he is now at peace. He was preceded in death by his parents Ludwig and Frances Knutson and his wife of 53 years, Anne Knutson, with whom he was eager to be reunited. Ken was an intelligent, kind, proud, and quiet person. He valued his family and friends - many of whom were friends for multiple decades. Ken worked at 3M Company in St. Paul, MN for more than 30 years and happily retired in 1998. In life, he enjoyed many hobbies including reading, trap shooting, fishing, restoring his 1972 Chevy pick-up truck, and an avid passion for airplanes. His true happy place was at his home in Afton, where he and Anne had lived since 1969, watching the eagles fly by or the deer meander through the woods. He is survived by his children, Christopher (Laura) Knutson and Catherine Knutson (Gregory Tietz), his grandchildren Drew Grondahl, Sorin, Malla, and Freyja Knutson, as well as extended family and friends. The family would like to thank all the health care providers, home health care workers, neighbors and friends that helped take care of Ken and ensured he was able to stay in his home as long as possible. He will be laid to rest next to his wife Anne in Hillside Cemetery in NE Minneapolis with the help of Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapels. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Belwin Conservatory, 1553 Stagecoach Trail South, Afton, MN, 55001 or www.belwin.org.

