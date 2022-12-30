Kenneth “Ken” R. Lear

Kenneth “Ken” Robert Lear died peacefully at home with family by his side on Friday, December 23rd at the age of 70. A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, January 7th, 2023 at Peace Lutheran Church in Dresser, WI, with visitation at 10:00 am and lunch to follow. Arrangements are with the Grandstrand Funeral Home, Osceola, WI. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.

