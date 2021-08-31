Kenneth Larson

Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Larson age 86 of Hudson, died November 9th, 2020 at Regions Hospital. Ken was born on August 1, 1934 in Hudson; the son of Alfred and Alice (Anderson) Larson. A lifelong resident of Hudson, he graduated from Hudson High School in the class of 53’. His love for his alma mater never stopped. He was part of the ‘chain gang’, working over 45 years at the Raider football games. He was also a big supporter of Hudson Wrestling, and attended the Wisconsin State Wrestling Tournament for 40 years. Ken’s dedication to the Hudson Booster organization, for 38 years was appreciated by so many. For his dedication to his community he was named as a Hudson High Distinguished Alumni. On June 6, 1959, he was united in marriage to his beloved, Patricia Konkel in Milwaukee, WI. This union would be blessed with three sons; Al, Brad and Andy. Ken was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was an active member of the Willow River Cemetery Board, and a proud 32-degree Mason for the St. Croix Lodge #56. His love of sports had him cheering anything Wisconsin to victory; especially Badger and Packer football. When the leaves began to fall, he always looked forward to spending time with the boys at the Gordon deer camp. As a man of faith, Ken spent decades ushering at Bethel Church.
Ken will forever remain in the hearts of his wife Pat; children Alan (Kris) Larson, Brad (Lisa Jean) Larson, Andy (Lisa Michelle) Larson; grandchildren Nick, Ali, Gabriella, Olivia, Alaina, Hadley, Theo and sister in law Audrey (Peterson) Larson. He is preceded in death by his brother Dean Larson and parents. Ken has countless friends and acquaintances.
To honor Ken, his celebration of life will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Bethel Lutheran Church, Highlands Campus. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 10:00am-11:00 one prior at the church. Hold his wife Pat, his sons Al, Brad, Andy and their families in prayer as they say goodbye to a terrific family man. Memorials will be used towards the Willow River Cemetery, or Bethel Lutheran Church of Hudson, WI. and may be sent to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 So. 11th St., Hudson, WI 54016
