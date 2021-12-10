Kenneth “Skinny” Kimberly

Kenneth “Skinny” Kimberly, age 66, of Somerset, WI passed away peacefully at home, after his 3 year battle with dementia. He was born the son of Willard and Bernice (Bosman) Kimberly on December 30, 1954 in Baldwin, WI. Kenneth graduated from Baldwin High School and went to become a welder at the docks in St. Paul. He then joined Andersen Windows and worked there until his retirement in 2012. Kenneth was an avid motorcycle rider, handyman and woodworker. He was a huge Wisconsin sports fan, cheering on the Packers, Badgers and Brewers. He loved being a grandpa to his 6 grandchildren and loved becoming a dog dad, when his children left home. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Martha Kimberly; children, Meagan Barlow, Ian (Becky) Barlow; grandchildren, Ellie Barlow-Sager, Brady Barlow-Sager, Kayla Rainey, Allison Rainey, Brooklyn Barlow, Olivia Barlow; siblings, Kaye Leaman, Jim (Colleen) Kimberly; Sue Ziemek; lots of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. A Celebration of Kenneth “Skinny’s” Life will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021 from 11:00-3:00 pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (728 S Knowles Ave.) in New Richmond. In honor of Ken “Skinny” wear your favorite Wisconsin team apparel. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.

