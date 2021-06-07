Kenneth Swartz

Kenneth L Swartz, age 59 of Hudson, WI, died on November 2, 2020, at Regions Hospital. Ken was born in 1961 in Green Bay, WI. Ken was then welcomed by Noel and Geraldine Swartz to be a part of their family. Ken’s family moved back to the Eau Claire area. Ken attended grade school in Cleghorn, WI. Ken went to middle school in Eau Claire and graduated from Memorial High School. Ken attended District One Technical College and graduated with a degree in Marketing. Ken worked in the transportation industry, finishing out his career with Blackhorse Carriers. While working for Blackhorse Carriers, Ken was sent to different terminals and helped as needed. Ken enjoyed traveling and meeting new people. Ken loved to vacation in Florida. He also had an incredibly unique way of answering the phone, with it being individualized for each person he spoke with. Ken was always full of energy and loved to stay busy. Ken loved to talk and joke with everyone. Ken decided to purchase a DNA test to find out about his genetic makeup. The same test allowed him to reconnect with his biological siblings in 2019.
Ken is survived by his wife Julia, dad and stepmother Noel (Carol), sons Jason and Brad, siblings Kevin Swartz, Julie Schneider, Debbie Taylor, Jerry Taylor, and Mike Taylor, step brothers Mike Manor, Jeff Manor and Scott Manor, and ex wife Carmen, along with nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Ken was preceded in death by his mother Geraldine Swartz, his grandparents, his biological parents, and other family members.
A celebration of life memorial will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 12-3 pm at Kim Olson’s house, W24521 US HWY 10, Eleva, WI 54738.
