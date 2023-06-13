Kenneth Ward Olson

August 25, 1941 - June 6, 2023.
He is survived by children, Tamera Long, Ron (Amy) Olson, Eric (Stacy) Olson; grandchildren, Liz (Brad) Jordan, Jocelyn (Nicholas) Wesche, Riley (Jared) Carlson, Christian Olson, Alex Olson; great- grandchildren, Derek and Everett Jordan, Kira Carlson, Sebastian and Cyprian Wesche; sisters, Cate, Barbara, Rosalie, Linda, and Joy. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harvey Sr. and Ruth Olson; sister, Phyllis Erickson; brothers, Harvey Jr., Roger, Philip; and wife, Mary (nee Gordon).
Memorial service will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 4:30PM at Prairieview Covenant Church, 1396 210th Ave, New Richmond, WI with visitation starting at 2:00PM. Dinner and fellowship following. Cremation services provided by Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.