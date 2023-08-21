Kerry Larson, age 64 of Hudson, died unexpectedly on Friday August 18, 2023 at Regions Hospital.
Kerry Michael Larson was larger than life and gave the best hugs. Although Kerry was the middle child, he was always considered a great caretaker and protector. The family truly connected through their love of baseball and softball, happily supported by their mom and dad.
Kerry was a proud father of his children, Jake and Ruby, and was happy to see the lives they created for themselves. He enjoyed living out his life camping with his children, golfing, playing softball, hunting, fishing, sitting around the campfire, hiking, biking and all things outdoors. He always looked forward to golfing with the gang at Bristol Ridge.
Music was also a passion of Kerry’s. It was not uncommon to hear him singing or whistling a favorite song. Kerry enjoyed live music and concerts with his wife, Kris. He was the world’s record holder in cribbage (never losing a game, according to him) and you could hear him from miles away enthusiastically watching sports.
Kerry loved spending time at the North Shore, East Battle Lake and traveling adventures with his wife, Kris. He enjoyed entertaining family and friends while cooking, grilling, and ensuring no one went home hungry. Even in the dead of winter, you could find him grilling in his shorts and tattered T-shirt.
Kerry worked in the grocery industry throughout his career. He opened his first organic grocery store, Fresh and Natural Foods, in Shoreview in 2002. He later opened a second store in Hudson in 2006, where he met Kris. He enjoyed socializing with his customers, who appreciated his unique store and their knowledgeable staff.
Kerry had a strong faith and was a good friend to many throughout his life. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Kerry will be deeply missed by his son Jake, his daughter Ruby, his stepson Reece Smedstad, his wife Kris, siblings Dale (Pam) Larson, Bruce (Heidi) Larson, Renee (Jim) Kormendy, nieces and nephews James, Leah, Timmy, Eric, Ashley, Wyatt, Nolan, Justin & Luke; several great nieces & nephews, and his many friends and family. He was preceded by parents Carl & Rose (Kuntz) Larson; brother Tom, nephews Nathan & Bennett. Memorial Gathering 2-3:30 PM with 3:30 PM Memorial Service Sunday August 27 at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 14107 Hudson Rd. Afton MN 55101.
In true Kerry fashion, signing off - 10-4
