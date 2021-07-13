Kevin C. Hoaglan, age 64, of St. Cloud, MN, formerly of Hudson, WI, died unexpectedly on July 10, 2021 in Siren, WI.
Kevin was born on February 4, 1957 in Hudson, WI, to Harold and Alice (Fritsche) Hoaglan. He grew up in Hudson and graduated from Hudson High School with the class of 1975. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy, where he proudly served and honored his country.
Kevin was an outdoorsman, through and through. He enjoyed being out fishing, shooting guns, and hunting. He was an avid sports lover -- from playing softball and hockey, to collecting football cards. His greatest love was the Green Bay Packers. He lived and breathed the Green Bay Packers, and his entire wardrobe proved it, even after moving to Minnesota. He was the definition of a jack of all trades with a strong work ethic.
Kevin loved to have a good time and was always trying to make others laugh. His loud voice and big personality made him the life of the party and an amazing storyteller. He was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother and friend who will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his children, Wade Hoaglan and Adrienne Benjamin; step-son, Jon Kingsbury; grandchildren: Hannah Hoaglan, and Isabella and Taliya Benjamin; mother, Alice; sisters: Brenda Hoaglan (Kathleen Morgan), Pam (Tom) Stanek, and Tammie (Bob) Whalen; former wife, Tonya Batzel; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Harold; uncles Gene Hoaglan, Marcel Hoaglan, Jerry Lorentz, Paul, Gary, Allan Waldorf; and aunt Marion Waldorf.
A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Willow River Saloon, 1106 Cty. Rd. A, Hudson. Wear your Packer clothes, if you choose. Private family interment at Willow River Cemetery in Hudson. Memorials are preferred - please send all cards and memorials to the O’Connell Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson, WI 54016.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home - Hudson, WI, (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
