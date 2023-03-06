Kevin G. Lundquist

Kevin Gary Lundquist, age 54 of Hudson died from a heart attack on March 3, 2023.
Kevin was born in Hudson, Wisconsin on April 13, 1968, to Gary and Judy Lundquist. He graduated from Hudson High School in 1986 where he was on the hockey, soccer and track teams. He received a Bachelor of Science with a minor in Math and Computer Science from UW-River Falls. He was employed by 3M for 26 years holding many positions, most recently as a manufacturing engineer in the Health Care Business Group. On September 27, 1997, he married Peg McGraw at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hudson.
Kevin was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, ice fishing, UTV trips, snowmobiling and time at the lake. Family time was very important to him. He was a Scout leader and helped both sons become Eagle Scouts. He also coached his boys in sports. Kevin, together with his wife Peg, developed a love for the art of smoking meats and other goodies. They worked together to try new recipes and their family and friends were the willing guinea pigs. Their candied bacon was a hit all around!!
On any given day you would find Kevin helping someone. He loved to help family and friends with their “honey do” lists, as well as working on various projects in “the Shed.” Even in death, Kevin continues to help others through eye and tissue donation.
Kevin was an assistant coach for the Hudson Raider High School trap team. Through his coaching he was able to help young shooters develop their skills, love for the sport and sportsmanship. He enjoyed working with the coaches as well as the shooters.
Kevin is survived by his wife Peg, his sons Brady & Nik and his buddy Zeb. Parents Gary & Judy, his sister and brother-in-law Pam and Dean Bergstrom, nieces Kyla Bergstrom (Kyle) and Kalley (Lyndon) Paquette, mother-in-law Josephine McGraw brothers & sisters-in-law, and nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Viola and Sidney Lundquist, and Elizabeth and James Barber, as well as his father-in-law Joe McGraw.
A Gathering of Family & Friends will take place Thursday, March 9, from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 10, with a visitation at 10:00 a.m. at O’Connell Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson. The service will be livestreamed on www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Hudson Raider Shooting Club, Inc. through midwayusafoundation.org/find-team-fund-team (select Support a Youth Shooting Team, Hudson Raider), the American Red Cross, or a charity of your choice.
Casual attire. Come as you are or don your favorite Packers or Hudson Raider Shooting Club clothing.
O’Connell Family Funeral Homes of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
