Kooser, Paul Richard

Age 74
Passed away May 30, 2021
Paul was born at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Mankato, MN. He attended Lincoln Grade and Junior High School and graduated Mankato High School in 1965. He furthered his education at Mankato State and graduated from Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, MN with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Paul served his country in the USS Navy for 4 years as a 3rd Class Machinist Mate, stationed primarily in Holy Loch, Scotland. Following his service, he worked for Whirlpool and UFE throughout his career. Paul loved spending time with his family and especially enjoyed going camping and travelling; for a time he even considered selling the house and travelling the U.S. in his motorhome. He was a loving father, grandfather, and friend to many.
Preceded in death by his parents, Galen and Marion; siblings, Robert “Bob”, and Nancy Shipman; ex-wife and mother of his children, Mary Kooser.
Survived by children, Jennifer Devine of Spokane, WA, and Jayson (Becky) of Blue Springs, MO; grandchildren, Jade, Michelle Gillham, Tanner, and Ryker; sister, Pat (Jim) Hoehn of Madison Lake, MN; nieces and nephews, Jim T. and Matt Hoehn, Jessi (Kevin) Guillemette, Ara and Amanda; step-daughters, Andrea, Colleen “Cokie”, and Heather McCready; step-grandson, Wyatt McCready; and ex-wife, Teresa McCready.
Simonet Funeral Home 651-439-7770.
