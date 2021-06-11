Lance Pierre  DuRand

Born October 3rd, 1945 in St. Paul, MN. Died at home on March 10th 2020.  In Eugene, Oregon Preceded in death by parents Richard and Dorothy DuRand Siblings John, Skip (Dec. 6th 2020), Scott, Barb, Richelle  Survived by Children Nicole Defex (Marcos), Christine Zebarth (Bryan)  Grandchildren Alex, Hudson Defex, Chase, Taylor Zebarth Sisters Donna Hickey, Gayle Garrity, Yvette (Randy) Batterson and Brother Leo (Jeri) DuRand Mass of Christian Burial for Lance and his brother Skip on Thursday, June 17th, 2021 at 2pm (Visitation 1pm) at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Somerset, WI. Luncheon to follow at General Sam’s . Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery  on Friday June 18th, at 9am

