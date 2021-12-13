Larry Alan Cicchese, age 54 of River Falls, WI, died on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN. Larry was born the son of Bruce and Shirley (Brink) Cicchese on July 13, 1967, in Amery, WI. He spent his childhood years in Hopkins, MN, Delano, MN and Hudson, WI. Larry graduated at the top of his class from the Northwest Electronics Institute. He proudly served his country in the US Marine Corps during Desert Storm. Following his service, Larry graduated from the University of Wisconsin, River Falls with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting. Larry spent his career as a CPA with Bauman and Associates. He was a member of the Fletcher-Pechacek American Legion Post 121, serving as their financial officer. Larry enjoyed playing golf, riding motorcycle, reading and fast cars. He was a kind and conscientious man of character who was extremely loyal to those he loved. He is preceded in death by his father, Bruce Cicchese. Larry is survived by his mother, Shirley; sisters, Nicole Beltranol-Lopez, Tammy Cowan; brothers, James (Robyn), Anthony; nieces and nephews, Karla, Anthony, Danielle, Sajinn, Christopher, Abigail, Aza; great-niece, Mila; extended family and many friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, from 4-7 pm and on Saturday from 1-2 pm at Teen for Christ 538 Old State Highway 35 S, Hudson, WI 54016. A Celebration of Larry’s Life will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 2 pm at Teens for Christ and streamd live through the link at https://bakken-young.com/larry-cicchese-12-08-2021/. Interment will be at a later date in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Larry A. Cicchese
