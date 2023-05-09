Laura Rebhan died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 7, 2023, at the St. Croix County Health Center. Laura was born on August 19th, 1936, and was raised in St. Paul, Minnesota. She was the first child of Carl and Laura Uselman, owners of Uselman’s Golden Ray Bakeries.
Laura’s father insisted that she go to college, and she graduated from St. Catherine’s University in June of 1958 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. The following August she married Herbert Rebhan and they moved to New Richmond, WI where Herb accepted a position at Doughboy Feeds. It was here that they raised their five children.
Although she was a city girl, she thrived in the small community of New Richmond. She volunteered at church, was a 4-H leader, was president of the Band Boosters, and joined a very beloved Homemakers group. She loved to travel and did several overseas trips with Herb where they made many new friends. They traveled to Hawaii to see grandchildren and to Africa to visit their oldest son while he was in the Peace Corps. Some of her best memories were made in Door County with her younger sister Georgiana.
Laura practiced as a Registered Nurse for over 45 years throughout St. Croix County. She loved being a nurse and made many lifelong friends in her work at Maple Manor, Holy Family Hospital and the St. Croix County Health Center.
She is survived by sons, Herb III (Karen) Rebhan, John (Paula) Rebhan, James (Gail) Rebhan; daughters, Mary Rebhan, Stephanie (John) Hayes; sister, Georgiana Proctor; brother, Carlton Uselman (Sharon); grandchildren, Tanya, Joseph, Andy, Emily, Joey, Petia, Jacob, Cole, Tanner, Patrick, Megan, Ryan; great-grandsons Jacob, Jonah, Hamish, Harry, Graham, and Arlo.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12PM (noon) Saturday May 13, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond, Wisconsin. Visitation for two hours prior to Mass at the Church. Luncheon to immediately follow Mass. Private interment to be held at a later date.
