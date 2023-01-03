Lauri Mohn

Lauri Lynn (Kester) Mohn, 57, of Colorado Springs, CO and Chester, VA passed unexpectedly in her sleep on 04 December, 2022.
Lauri loved deeply, and helped profusely anyone who needed it. She rescued people and furry friends alike. She preferred a road trip over flying, spoiling her dogs and bringing presents to family and friends along the way. During her travels, she fearlessly stopped to help strangers in need whether it be someone experiencing homelessness, or someone needing food or gas.
Lauri had a hopelessly romantic heart. She was thrilled by the smallest gestures of kindness. She loved attending small-town parades, events and getting to know locals wherever the road might take her.
Lauri was nature’s advocate. She and Bryan found a soft spot in their hearts’ rescuing elderly huskies from Tasyia Blue. She always made sure others had what they needed, never concerned for herself. She was fiercely devoted to, and supportive of her husband, children, grandchildren, family, and friends. Her love and caring was sincerely felt by so many.
Lauri was a treasure to all who knew her. She created a great network of family and friends from Hudson, Seattle, Minneapolis, Boise, Richmond, Colorado Springs, and many points in between. She was truly the glue that held a great circle together.
Lauri was born March 2nd, 1965 in St. Paul, MN to Thomas and Mary Kester. She grew up in Hudson, WI. She was wife to Bryan Mohn. Mother to Kyle Ryan and Mariel Lodge. Grandmother to Hudson and Porter Ryan. Sister to Kristi, Juli, Mimi, Terri, and Tommy.
Lauri earned a BS in Accounting from Boise State University and MS in Forensic Accounting from New England College.
You have no idea how much we miss you.
